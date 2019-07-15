LAWRENCEVILLE — For seven innings, the Gwinnett Stripers looked in control of their game with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on Monday night.
But the game careened out of control when the visitors scored eight runs in the top of the eighth, keyed by two RBIs each from Ali Castillo and Andrew Romine, as Lehigh Valley handed the Stripers a 12-6 loss to start their week-long homestand before 1,446 fans at Coolray Field.
Alex Jackson had a big night at the plate for Gwinnett, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs, his 19th and career-high 20th of the season, and four RBIs.
But the eighth-inning explosion by the Iron Pigs (46-46) in the eighth doomed the Stripers (54-40), who squandered an opportunity to move closer in the International League’s South Division after Durham fell at Toledo.
“It was just an unfortunate game,” Gwinnett manager Damon Berryhill said. “We didn’t execute defensively (in the eighth inning), and then after that, we didn’t execute our pitches. And it got us.”
The Stripers wasted no time in jumping out in front, with Ender Inciarte leading off with a single and moving around to third on Andres Blanco’s double, and Adam Duvall driving home the former with an RBI ground out to shortstop for a quick 1-0 Gwinnett lead.
Two outs and a walk to Rafael Ortega later, Jackson came to the plate and crushed a Jose Taveras offering 402 feet into the bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer, his career high 19th of the season and seventh in his last 12 games, to extend the Stripers’ lead to 4-0.
Kolby Allard cruised through the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the top of the third after rolling his left ankle while charging off the mound to try to cover a potential sacrifice bunt attempt by Jose Taveras, which was ultimately missed for a strike.
The 21-year-old lefty stayed in the game and eventually struck out the side, but a two-out, two-run double by Austin Listi cut the Gwinnett lead in half and pulled Lehigh Valley to within 4-2.
Two innings later, a one-out triple in the left-field corner by former Atlanta and G-Brave Phil Gosselin brought Berryhill and team trainer Nick Jensen out of the dugout, and spelled the end of the night for Allard.
“He’s tender,” Berryhill said of Allard. “He tried to push through it, but obviously, he rolled his ankle and he just couldn’t push through it anymore. He pitched good up until that point.”
The Iron Pigs pulled a run closer at 4-3 on Romine’s RBI single off Ben Rowen, but he 30-year-old right-hander limited the damage and gave the Stripers a chance to get those runs back, which they took advantage of with Travis Demeritte’s pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth and Jackson’s second homer of the night, a solo shot in the seventh, to push the lead back to a seemingly-comfortable 6-3.
But after Thomas Burrows (1-1) got Romine to foul out to third to open the top of the eighth, things got away from the lefty reliever and the Stripers.
Two straight singles by Austin Listi and Deivy Grulion were followed by what looked like it could be an inning-ending double play on a sharply-hit grounder off the bat of Nick Williams, but Luis Marte couldn’t come up with it, allowing the ball to carom into the outfield and a run to score to cut the Gwinnett lead to 6-4.
“We commit that error that’s possibly a double play,” Berryhill said. “And the wheels come off from there.”
Burrows then got ahead in the count against Jan Hernandez and pinch-hitter Logan Morrison, but hit both both to force in another run to pull Lehigh Valley to within 6-5.
The Stripers turned to Rafael De Paula out of the bullpen, but Ali Castillo greeted the right-hander with a single to plate two more runs and give the Iron Pigs their first lead of the night at 7-6, and that hit opened the floodgates.
Gosselin drove in another run with an infield single, Romine followed with an RBI double and Grulion added a sacrifice fly.
When the dust settled, 13 batters had come to the plate, with eight coming around to score, and Lehigh Valley had turned the game around for an 11-6 lead.
Gosselin, who finished the night 2-for-5, added his second RBI of the night on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth, and the lead was too big for even the potent Stripers’ offense to overcome.
Romine finished the night 3-for-6 with three RBIs, while Listi was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs, and Castillo was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
The two teams continue the series Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. The Stripers have not announced their starting pitcher, while Lehigh Valley will send right-hander Enyel De Los Santos (3-4, 4.06 ERA) to the mound.