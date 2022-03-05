BUFORD — By any measure, it's difficult to image just how Hebron Christian's girls basketball team could beat Galloway in their Class A Private state semifinal matchup.
The No. 4 state-ranked Lions committed 11 turnovers, got to the foul line for just eight free throws and made only four of them and were outrebounded by the fifth-ranked Scots 41-32.
Yet somehow, Hebron had a chance at the last shot for the win, and after a chaotic sequence, a loose ball wound up in the hands of sophomore Nickyia Daniel, who collected the last of her 17 points on jumper in the lane with two seconds left to lift the Lions to a 49-47 victory Saturday at Buford City Arena.
Jessie Parish (9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 blocked shots, 3 assists) and Aubrey Beckham (10 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals) also made big contributions as the defending state champion Lions (25-5) earned their way into this year's final and a shot at a second straight title against No. 2 Mount Paran Christian next Saturday in Macon.
And they did it the hard way.
“I'm still trying to figure out how we beat St. Francis (in Thursday's quarterfinal),” Hebron coach Jan Azar said. “What's the name you call a team that's not supposed to win? I don't even know. I just felt like we played some good basketball in the first half. The second half was not as pretty basketball-wise, but we had to fight for it.
“We definitely had hoped we'd gotten to the line a little bit more, but we don't seem to do that. So our kids fought through the physicality and scored when we had to.”
After spotting Galloway (18-10) an early 5-0 lead, Hebron composed itself with a 13-3 run, keyed by a pair of 3-pointers from Daniel, to take as much as a 13-8 lead before the Scots closed the gap to 13-12 by the end of the first quarter.
The Lions pushed their lead to as much as six points twice in the second quarter, the last time at 22-16 after a rebound and coast-to-coast drive by Beckham with 2:55 left in the first half.
Galloway reeled off six straight points to pull even at 22-all before Amiya Porter knocked down a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to send Hebron into halftime with a 25-22 lead, and a quick 3 from Daniel just 15 seconds into the second half, one of her trio of field goals from behind the arc on the day, pushed the lead back to six.
But Galloway kept attacking point guard Kailyn Fields penetrating the lane to create scoring opportunities.
And if she wasn't finding either Jasmine Baxter (18 points, 7 rebounds) or Kyla Cain (13 points, 9 boards) for layups, the two posts or one of their teammates were grabbing offensive rebounds and scoring or drawing fouls to get to the lane.
Fields dished out two of her game-high eight assists in the third quarter, while Cain and Baxter combined for 11 points during a 13-2 run that catapulted the Scots into their biggest lead of the game at 35-30 following Cain's layup with 1:58 left in the third quarter.
Yet somehow, Hebron kept battling back.
“They (Galloway) move the ball well and we had trouble finding (Baxter and Cain) on the back side,” Parish said of Galloway's ability to score in the lane and off second- and sometimes third-chance opportunities. “I think we just had to trust our defense we've been working on. … I think that's what we're going to focus on (heading into the finals).”
But after Cain took another feed from Fields for a layup that gave Galloway its biggest lead at 37-31 with 30 seconds left in the third quarter, Hebron began to stiffen up on defense and hit enough shots to slowly creep back in the game.
Beckham knocked down a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to send the Lions into the fourth quarter down only 37-34.
And trailing 41-38 with 5:06 remaining, Daniel hit a jumper in the lane and reserve Kayla Lane drained a 3 and later hit 1 of 2 free throws to vault Hebron back in front at 44-41 with 2:45 remaining.
Galloway responded with two free throws by Fields and two more free throws and a layup by Baxter to retake the lead 47-44.
But Parish, the lone returning starter from last year's championship team, came up huge in a clutch sequence in the final minute.
First, she hit a 3-pointer from left of the key with exactly a minute to play, then blocked a shot on the other end that deflected off a Galloway player and out of bounds to give the Lions possession with 30.5 seconds left.
“My shot wasn't falling early in the game,” the 6-foot-2 senior said. “But I had to just trust myself, and I looked over at Coach Azar and she gave me the green light (to shoot).”
Parish's block then set up the last frenetic sequence after two timeouts, the second with 11.4 seconds left.
Under heavy pressure, Hebron finally beat the five-second count to get the ball into the backcourt to Beckham, who brought the ball up and saw a lane to the basket through the paint.
But as she began her leap to the basket, she was met by a Galloway defender, who deflected the ball away.
The loose ball then bounced into the middle of the lane right into the hands of an unsuspecting Daniel, who matter of factly put the 8-foot jumper through cleanly with the clock at 0:02 to put the Lions back in front 49-47.
“I was surprised,” Daniel said. “I just shot the ball. My instincts took over.”
Instead of using a timeout, Galloway quickly inbounded the ball, but could only manage a three-quarter court shot that fell well short as the buzzer sounded, sending Hebron into celebration over its return trip to the championship game.
“I was really proud of Nicki for finding the ball at the end and having her head on enough to go right back up with it,” Azar said. “I was just proud of how hard we fought. This young team and what we're doing right now is just huge.”
