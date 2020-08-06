ATLANTA — Nick Markakis’ decision to rejoin the Braves paid off quickly.
In his first start Thursday night, Markakis hit a walk-off home run in the ninth inning for a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park. He was just added to the active roster Wednesday after reversing his earlier decision to sit out 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His teammates, with arms raised, joined him at home plate for a socially distant celebration.
Mark Melancon pitched a perfect top of the ninth to earn the victory. Atlanta also got a solid start from Touki Toussaint, who set career highs with nine strikeouts and 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up all three runs, and all were earned.
Melancon, Shane Greene and Tyler Matzek combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.
Freddie Freeman gave the Braves (9-5) a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a two-run home run. He had two of the Braves’ four hits.
A Bo Bichette homer in the fourth cut the margin to a run, but Adam Duvall’s sacrifice fly made it 3-1 in the bottom half. Toronto tied the score in the seventh and chased Toussaint from the game.
The Blue Jays had only five hits, four off Toussaint.
Atlanta opens a four-game series at Philadelphia on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.