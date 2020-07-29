After an earlier decision not to play the shortened MLB season, Braves outfielder Nick Markakis had a change of heart.
Markakis plans to rejoin his Atlanta teammates, reversing course on his decision three weeks earlier to skip the season because of COVID-19 concerns.
“Sometimes you make rash decisions without thinking things through,” Markakis told reporters Wednesday. “At the time I thought it was the right decision. It still could be the right decision but I’m going against my decision. I talked to my teammates. I talked to (general manager) Alex (Anthopoulos), Snit (manager Brian Snitker) and all those guys. I’d like to come back.
“Sitting at home watching these guys compete the last couple of days and all the risks they’re taking going out there. Deep down in the pit of my stomach I felt like I needed to be out there. I had the opportunity to be welcomed back and here I am. I’m going to do my best to get back as quick as I can and help these guys out.”
Markakis, 36, said he has the support of his family to return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.