Nick Bennett.jpeg

Nick Bennett

BUFORD — Nick Bennett pitched Mill Creek to a 3-1 victory at Buford on Monday in the opener of a three-game series between the Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball teams.

Bennett went all seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just one unearned run in the first inning. He gave up four hits and walked four.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.