BUFORD — Nick Bennett pitched Mill Creek to a 3-1 victory at Buford on Monday in the opener of a three-game series between the Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball teams.
Bennett went all seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just one unearned run in the first inning. He gave up four hits and walked four.
Cole Mullins (1-for-2, double, two runs), Ryan Thomas (1-for-3, double, RBI) and Matthew Simay (2-for-3, one RBI, one run) provided the offense for the Hawks, who improved to 9-7 and remained in first place in the region with a 4-0 record.
Mill Creek got its runs early off Nate Taylor (3-2), who settled down and struck out 11 batters with one walk over six innings. He gave up five hits and three earned runs, two in the first inning and one in the third inning.
Buford, which falls to 4-10 overall and 2-4 in region play, got hits from Cannon Goldin (1-for-2, walk), Ayden Lockett (1-for-3, run), Taylor (1-for-3, RBI) and Madden Young (1-for-3). Tyler Dushane reached base twice on a pair of walks.
Wyatt Getz pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one strikeout for the Wolves.
