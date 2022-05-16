JEKYLL ISLAND — Buford’s boys are in eighth after the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Golf Tournament at Jekyll Island Golf Club’s Pine Lakes Course.

The Wolves shot 314 led by Sam Haynes, tied for 17th individually after a 75, and Hunter Phillips, tied for 25th at 76.

In the AAAAAA girls tournament, Buford’s Kris Telenta shot 83 on the Indian Mounds course and is in 11th place.

The second and final round is Tuesday.

