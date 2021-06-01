LAWRENCEVILLE – Jonathan Lucroy plated two runs with a first-inning RBI single, but the early advantage didn’t last as the Gwinnett Stripers lost 6-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night at Coolray Field.
With one out in the sixth inning, Connor Justus lined an opposite-field single off Tanner Roark (L, 0-1) to score a pair of runs and give Jacksonville (15-10) a 4-2 lead that the visitors later extended.
Jasseel De La Cruz made his longest start of the season for the Stripers (14-11), going five innings (3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO) in a no-decision. Lucroy, Drew Waters and Orlando Arcia each recorded two hits for Gwinnett.
Jacksonville’s Daniel Castano (W, 1-2) pitched six innings (6 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 SO), and Zach Thompson (S, 1) added three scoreless innings (2 H, 1 BB, 6 SO).
Braves outfielder Cristian Pache made his first rehab appearance with Gwinnett, playing center field and going 1-for-3 with a run scored. Shane Greene tossed a scoreless inning to keep his ERA at 0.00 through three games (3 1/3 IP) for the Stripers this season.
Gwinnett hosts Jacksonville again Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field (Free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank presented by New Country 101.5 FM. Upgrade to a Doggie Bag which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers dog bowl for $14). LHP Kyle Muller (1-1, 6.20) gets the start for the Stripers vs. LHP Shawn Morimando (0-0, 5.11 ERA) for the Jumbo Shrimp.
