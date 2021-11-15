NHL pauses Ottawa Senators' season due to Covid-19 outbreak By David Close, CNN Nov 15, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Ottawa Senators' season has been halted for at least a week due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the team. Justin Tang/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ottawa Senators' season has been halted for at least a week due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the team.The National Hockey League postponed the Senators' next three games due to "evidence of continued spread" of the novel coronavirus, the league said Monday.Ahead of their 4-0 loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday, the team's leading scorer, Drake Batherson, was pulled from the lineup and placed on the NHL's Covid-19 protocol list. The team went into the game with 10 players unavailable due to the protocol.The league says the team's facilities have been closed and will remain so until further notice. Games against the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers will be rescheduled.The league did not disclose a timeline for when the Senators could restart their season. The team is due to play next Monday at Colorado.This is the first stoppage of play for an NHL team this season.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 