New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, formerly a star with the Georgia Bulldogs, will be prosecuted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Broward (Fla.) State Attorney Mike Satz told ESPN on Friday.
If convicted, Baker faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in a state prison.
Baker was originally charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after an incident in Miramar, Fla., three months ago. Broward opted not to file charges against the Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar, who also was investigated for the incident, because of insufficient evidence, ESPN said.
Baker, 22, is unlikely to play again for the Giants, according to the ESPN report, which also cited multiple teams telling the organization that there were red flags about the former Georgia All-American’s character when the Giants traded up and made him a first-round pick in 2019.
The original arrest report accused the two NFL players of stealing money and watches while armed with semiautomatic weapons. It also started Baker threatened victims with a firearm.
