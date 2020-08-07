1201_GDP_SEC_Championship_074.JPG

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart consoles Georgia's Deandre Baker (18) after the Bulldogs' loss to Alabama in the 2018 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

 JASON BRAVERMAN

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, formerly a star with the Georgia Bulldogs, will be prosecuted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Broward (Fla.) State Attorney Mike Satz told ESPN on Friday.

If convicted, Baker faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in a state prison.

Baker was originally charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after an incident in Miramar, Fla., three months ago. Broward opted not to file charges against the Seattle Seahawks’ Quinton Dunbar, who also was investigated for the incident, because of insufficient evidence, ESPN said.

Baker, 22, is unlikely to play again for the Giants, according to the ESPN report, which also cited multiple teams telling the organization that there were red flags about the former Georgia All-American’s character when the Giants traded up and made him a first-round pick in 2019.

The original arrest report accused the two NFL players of stealing money and watches while armed with semiautomatic weapons. It also started Baker threatened victims with a firearm.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.