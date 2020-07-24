NFL training camps will open as scheduled next week after the NFL Players Association’s board approved the league’s plan Friday.
The NFL and the players association hashed out their differences on a number of issues, including new rules, safety during the coronavirus pandemic and finances. The players voted 29-3 in favor of the proposed changes to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, according to the NFLPA.
“The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday night in a league release. “Training camps will begin as scheduled. We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel. These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials.
“The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”
