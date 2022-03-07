Sep 27, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) runs against Chicago Bears linebacker Barkevious Mingo (50) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season, the league announced Monday.
The activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club's facility on the non-football illness list.
A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates or other players of his betting activity.
In a letter to Ridley notifying him of his suspension, Commissioner Goodell wrote:
"There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL's success - and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league - than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.
"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."
Ridley may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023. Pursuant to the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement, he may appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days.
The Falcons issued a statement that the team has known about the issue for a month.
“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9," the team announced. "We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”
Obviously he wasn't betting on the falcons winning, that's a suckers bet. Lol 😂😆
