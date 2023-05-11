The National Football League released the 2023 season schedule Thursday night.
The Atlanta Falcons will open their season at home on Sept. 10 against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For the third season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast nine of the Falcons regular-season games.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2023 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.
The Falcons will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Wembley Stadium in London as part of the 2023 NFL International Games and will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Week 4 matchup will mark Atlanta’s third regular-season game played in London, having most recently defeated the Jets, 27-20, in Week 5 of the 2021 season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
This season, flexible scheduling for Sunday Night Football may be used up to twice between Weeks 5-10, and in the NFL’s discretion during Weeks 11-17; and for Monday Night Football in the NFL’s discretion in Weeks 12-17.
In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. The NFL has designated Falcons at Panthers as one of the five matchups. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.
In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.
The full schedule is as follows:
PRESEASON
TBA at Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium
TBA Cincinnati Bengals Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TBA Pittsburgh Steelers Mercedes-Benz Stadium
REGULAR SEASON
Sept. 10 Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Sept. 17 Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Sept. 24 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Oct. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars in London, 9:30 a.m. (ESPN+)
Oct. 8 Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Oct. 15 Washington Commanders, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Oct. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Oct. 29 at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 5 Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Nov. 12 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)
Nov. 26 New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Dec. 3 at New York Jets, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Dec. 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Dec. 16/17 at Carolina Panthers, TBA (TBA)
Dec. 24 Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (FOX 5)
Dec. 31 at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Jan. 6/7 at New Orleans Saints, TBA (TBA)
