Football fans scouring the numerous mock NFL Drafts in recent months have seen the usual movement among prospects, along with a few consistencies.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals with the top overall pick is highly likely. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young generally lands at No. 2 to the Washington Redskins.
Behind that, the prognostications bounce around from expert to expert.
That said, Lanier grad Derrick Brown almost always lands at No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers in mock drafts. The All-American defensive lineman from Auburn doesn’t put a lot of stock into those predictions.
“Mock drafts don’t really fall into what I do,” Brown said. “I take the phone calls (from teams). Carolina, I’ve talked to them. It’s crazy on draft night. That night you can’t guess what is going to happen. Teams get to talking, teams trade up. You can’t really explain it.”
The 6-foot-5, 326-pounder should find out where he lands for pro football very early in Thursday night’s NFL Draft broadcast. He is ranked as high as the third-best prospect by some draft experts.
The night Brown and the other draft hopefuls have dreamed up will be special, just much different than they expected. A grand event was planned in Las Vegas until the coronavirus pandemic forced a unique draft night where teams must draft virtually at locations other than the team facility and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his basement.
“I would have rather been in Vegas, but I will be at the house with my family,” Brown said. “It’s a moment I’ve been waiting a long time for. I’m excited about it. We’ll see. Hopefully, the night goes as expected. If not, I’ll adjust.”
Brown is confident in his game tape, and he felt good about his NFL Combine performance, too. He trained in Gulf Breeze, Fla., beginning Jan. 4, working out twice a day and readying for his big job interview at the NFL Combine.
“I got to the combine on Tuesday and left on a Sunday, it’s long,” Brown said. “You’ve got mental tests like crazy, whole eight hours of doctors appointments. Some guys went in at 8 in the morning and some of those guys didn’t get out until 2 in the morning from having MRIs and stuff. The day before the last day we did testing with 40s, cone drills. It was a long experience, a tiring experience. By the time you get to run day, you’re fatigued, mentally fatigued.”
After the combine, Brown resumed his training in Johns Creek until the coronavirus shut down gyms. He has improvised on his workouts while spending time with his young son (his second child, a daughter is due in October), riding a bike and running with cones and hurdles. He tried to buy weights, but couldn’t find any nearby, so he went to Home Depot and filled buckets with sand.
His morning workouts are followed by business and marketing work in the afternoons. Companies already are sending him products for potential endorsement deals — he has received a grill, cameras, a drone and a new sound system, among other things.
“I got a Bumpboxx speaker, it’s got two 12s inside the speaker,” Brown said. “It turns my whole backyard into a concert. My neighbors probably don’t like that.”
The neighbors will see Brown on TV Thursday night — ESPN and NFL Network cameras will broadcast from his home. He plans to enjoy the night with his family, and watch his pro football dreams come true.
From there, he can’t wait to get to work with his new NFL team, whether it’s right up I-85 to Carolina or elsewhere.
“Football Derrick, I want to be able to get that gold jacket one day and be in the (Pro Football) Hall of Fame,” Brown said of his future goals.
The NFL Draft runs through Saturday and Brown isn’t the only Gwinnett graduate hoping to be selected. Among the other prospects are three others who joined Brown at the invitation-only NFL Combine — LSU snapper and Buford grad Blake Ferguson, Virginia linebacker and Wesleyan grad Jordan Mack and Vanderbilt tight end and Norcross grad Jared Pinkney.
