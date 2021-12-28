Longtime coaching and pro football broadcasting legend John Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, the NFL announced with a release. He was 85.
Madden was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.
"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."
Madden had 10 winning seasons in 10 years as Raiders head coach, leading Oakland to eight playoff appearances. He won Super Bowl XI as head coach after a 32-14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Madden was a color commentator for more than 20 seasons for NFL games on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. He won 16 Emmys as Outstanding Sports Personality/Sport Event Analyst. He worked 11 Super Bowls in the broadcast booth.
His name is known to even more generations through the popular sports video game series, Madden NFL. It launched as John Madden Football in 1988.
Memorial service information will be announced when available, the league said.
