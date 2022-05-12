The National Football League released the 2022 season schedule Thursday with Atlanta opening its season at home on Sept. 11 when it takes on New Orleans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
For the third season, WAGA-TV (FOX 5 Atlanta) will serve as the club's television broadcast partner. FOX 5 will locally broadcast two of the Falcons preseason games and 12 of the Falcons regular-season games.
Sports Radio 92.9 The Game will serve as the Falcons radio broadcast partner for the 2022 season. All 20 Falcons games (preseason and regular season) can be heard on 92.9 The Game with Wes Durham and Dave Archer calling the action.
The Falcons have one primetime regular-season game on Thursday, Nov. 10, when they travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. Atlanta will also have a preseason Monday Night Football game against the New York Jets on Monday, Aug. 22, on ESPN.
2022 Regular Season Schedule
Date/Opponent/Location/Time/TV
Sept. 11 New Orleans Saints, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium, 4:05 p.m., FOX 5
Sept. 25 at Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field, 4:25 p.m., FOX 5
Oct. 2 Cleveland Browns, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond-James Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Oct. 16 San Francisco 49ers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Oct. 30 Carolina Panthers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Nov. 10 at Carolina Panthers (Thurs.), Bank of America Stadium, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video
Nov. 20 Chicago Bears, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Nov. 27 at Washington Commanders, FedExField, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Dec. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., CBS
BYE WEEK
Dec. 17/18 at New Orleans Saints, Caesars Superdome, TBD, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore Ravens (Sat.), M&T Bank Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Jan. 1 Arizona Cardinals, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 p.m., FOX 5
Jan. 7/8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, TBD, TBD
*-Sunday night games in Weeks 5-15 and Week 17 are subject to change; Week 18 game TBD
In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday. The NFL has designated Falcons at Saints as one of the five matchups. Specific dates and start times for the designated Week 15 matchups will be determined and announced at a later date during the season.
In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m.) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 p.m.). Specific dates, start times and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.
2022 Preseason Schedule
Week/Date/Opponent/Location/Time/TV
TBD at Detroit Lions, Ford Field, TBD, FOX 5
Aug. 22 at New York Jets, MetLife Stadium, 8 p.m., ESPN
TBD Jacksonville Jaguars, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, TBD, FOX 5
