Three Georgia Gwinnett College softball players have been recognized for their strong play on the field this spring by being named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s All-Region team.
Junior shortstop Piper Wagner and sophomore pitcher Alexa Good earned first-team honors, while sophomore first baseman Lea McFadden was selected to the second team. The trio are now eligible for NFCA All-America recognition.
Wagner was named the Association of Independent Institutions 2021 Player of the Year and most outstanding player of the championship tournament. She led the Grizzlies with a .401 batting average, six home runs, 20 doubles, and 36 runs scored. Wagner tied for team-high honors with 34 runs batted in this spring.
Good earned the A.I.I. 2021 Pitcher of the Year award after posting a 21-4 record and 1.58 earned run average. She tossed 10 shutouts and 22 complete games. Good also established a new single-season school record with 225 strikeouts.
McFadden started all 34 games she appeared in and had a .405 batting average this spring. She scored 32 runs and legged out 11 doubles from the leadoff spot in the team’s batting order. The sophomore recorded 13 multiple-hit games in 2021 and received All-A.I.I. and all-tournament accolades.
Georgia Gwinnett College had a 33-13 record this spring and won the A.I.I. title for the fourth consecutive season. The Grizzlies hosted the NAIA Opening Round Lawrenceville Bracket and were ranked No. 8 in the final regular-season poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.