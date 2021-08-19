Both football teams enter Friday’s matchup with key differences from the 2020 season. For Mount Pisgah, it means a new head coach in Ryan Livezey, a Norcross grad who was head coach at Holy Innocents’ from 2006-16.
For Wesleyan, it means a lot of new players after major graduation losses from a 2020 state semifinal team.
“(The departing players) certainly will be missed, but we’re excited about new faces that nobody’s famiilar with, younger guys who are just now finding their rhythm,” longtime Wesleyan head coach Franklin Pridgen said. “They’ve invested in the program for a long time, but have been overshadowed by some really good guys. … We’ve always been wondering (each year) how we’d have all these superstar guys and still bring along guys who we’re looking to develop.
“We’re just really looking forward to seeing what we know are capable players that nobody else knows about. It’s a recurring theme.”
Will Tucker, Bobby Cook and Jamie Tremble are some of the players the Wolves think will step up on offense this season with the help of a new quarterback, Centennial transfer Jett Miller. The offensive line figures to be a strength with returning regulars Matthew Brown, Will Burns and Michael Soukup.
The defense also is full of new faces, but Pridgen is equally excited about that group.
