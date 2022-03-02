COVINGTON — The first time Archer and Newton met this basketball season, the Tigers played host and nearly stole a victory in the closing seconds over a then No. 1-ranked Rams team.
On Wednesday night, the two met again, this time with a spot in the Class AAAAAAA Final Four on the line. After escaping with a one-point win in their first meeting, Newton's boys left no doubt in the rematch and rumbled to a 59-47 victory behind a dominant fourth-quarter performance.
The Rams entered the fourth quarter leading by seven and never let the Tigers get any closer than five points for the remainder of the game.
“We knew coming into this game that (Archer) was going to make it one of those things where they were going to hit you so many times that the referees weren’t going to be able to call them all,” Newton head coach Charlemagne Gibbons said. “You have to man up as you go through it and I thought we really did in the second half and were ready to take on the challenge.”
Much like their first meeting, the Tigers started slow. The Rams, however, had a slow start of their own and held an 11-6 lead heading into the second quarter behind six points from Jakai Newton.
Both offenses picked things up in the second quarter and played to a 12-12 tie. Newton led 17-9 with under five minutes remaining in the half before Archer responded with its best stretch of the game, an 8-0 run to knot the game at 17.
Both Christian Drummer and Ryen Jones nailed 3-pointers to help lead the charge.
Newton quickly responded with an and-1 from Newton and after a Drummer made free throw, Marcus Whitlock drilled a corner 3-pointer to stretch Newton’s lead back out to five, 23-18.
That score held for the final 54 seconds of the half to give Newton a five-point lead at the break.
Archer hung tough with Newton for much of the third quarter. The Tigers managed to trim the Rams lead to 28-26 with 4:43 left in the quarter on a Jones layup. But every run by the Tigers was answered back by the Rams.
By the end of the third quarter, the lead remained five points, 40-35. The two teams played to a tie in the quarter yet again, this time with both teams scoring 17 points.
Whitlock, who led all scorers on the night with 20 points, scored nine in the third quarter. Archer’s Damoni Harrison had a strong third quarter for the Tigers, scoring 10.
The fourth quarter was dominated by the Rams from start to finish. Playing in front of a sell-out crowd, Newton got its fans on their feet when a Newton steal at midcourt led to an easy dunk on the other end to extend the lead to 46-37.
One minute later, Qua Brown cleaned up a missed layup with a putback dunk to give the Rams a 48-40 lead.
From that point on, the Tigers struggled to make shots and the Rams made nearly all of their free throw attempts down the stretch to seal the victory.
Gibbons gave a lot of credit to his team for playing unselfish basketball and giving the ball to whoever had the hot hand throughout the game.
Whitlock’s 20 and Newton’s 13 were the only two Rams to reach double figures. Stephon Castle had nine points while Brown chipped in with eight.
“To be a champion, you have to go with whoever is rolling,” Gibbons said. “I give credit to these guys because we have some dudes who didn’t get a lot of shots tonight and they played their role. That’s a credit to them because if you’re going to be a championship-caliber team, sometimes you have to go with the other guy. Not everyone is willing to do that. I think you saw that tonight.”
As for the Tigers, their season comes to a close at 20-10 after making a run to the Elite Eight after yet another great season put together by the Joel Lecoeuvre-led team.
“I thought we had some good looks and just didn’t hit them,” Lecoeuvre said. “We like to trap and press a little bit, but their spacing and guard play was hard to trap. Down low gave us some problems. Ryen was in foul trouble most of the game. It was just one of those games where we couldn’t get it going. We couldn’t cut it to two, cut it to four.”
The Tigers were also without Harris all week in practice, which Lecoeuvre thinks played a role.
“They beat us,” he said. “All these seniors have been with me since they were ninth-graders. This is a decorated senior class that will be remembered for a long time. They are guys that I love unconditionally. I'm sad to see them go, but I look forward to seeing what the future holds for them.”
The Rams will now face off against Norcross on Saturday at Buford City Arena at 8 p.m.
