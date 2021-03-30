Atlanta Braves pitcher Will Smith, a native of Newnan, has spearheaded a fundraiser to support disaster relief in his hometown, which was ravaged by tornadoes last week.
Smith got his teammates to autograph items for an auction to raise money and support relief efforts in Coweta County.
Among the items up for bid:
• A Braves jersey signed by the team
• An autographed hat signed by Smith
• A Freddie Freeman autographed bat
• A hat signed by the 2021 bullpen pitchers
• A hat signed by the 2021 starting pitchers
• A hat signed by the 2021 infielders
• A hat signed by 2021 outfielders
• Baseballs signed by Ozzie Albies, Travis d’Arnaud, Ronald Acuña, Jr., Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Ian Anderson
For more information or to bid on the items, go to www.braves.com/relief.
