The Georgia Swarm named defenseman Dan Coates as the lacrosse team's new assistant captain on Friday.
He fills out the Swarm’s captaincy trio, joining captain Jordan MacIntosh and assistant captain Shayne Jackson, the 2020 National Lacrosse League MVP.
“We are not only pleased to welcome Dan to the Swarm but also to add him as an assistant captain,” Swarm head coach Ed Comeau said. “He has been a leader on every team he plays on and brings an intensity level that earns him the respect of his teammates and coaches. Dan will work well with captain Jordan MacIntosh and assistant captain Shayne Jackson to lead our team into the 2020-21 season.”
Coates, 33, was acquired by the Swarm at the beginning of July in a trade with the Colorado Mammoth, along with the Mammoth’s first-round selection in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft for forward Zed Williams and two second-round selections in the same draft. He fills the assistant captain vacancy created after the Swarm traded defenseman Jason Noble to the Toronto Rock.
“I’m honored to be named an assistant captain of the Swarm organization,” Coates said. “It’s very humbling to have your peers, coaches and management think of you in that role. I’m looking forward to learning from my teammates and competing with them.”
Out of St. Catharines, Ontario, Coates has eight seasons in the NLL under his belt, all with the Mammoth. He was selected by the Mammoth in the first round (No. 8 overall) of the 2011 NLL Entry Draft and named the Mammoth’s Captain in 2016.
In 128 regular season games played, the right-hander has 75 points (15G, 60A), 494 loose balls, 139 caused turnovers, and 476 face-off wins in 1024 opportunities (46.48 FOW%). Coates played in 10 postseason contests, recording six points (1G, 5A), 28 loose balls, 13 caused turnovers, and 45 face-off wins in 102 opportunities (44.12 FOW%).
