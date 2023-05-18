MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The newest member of the Gwinnett roster — veteran outfielder Chad Pinder — produced a debut for the ages to lead the Stripers to a 4-3 win in 11 innings over the Memphis Redbirds on Thursday afternoon at AutoZone Park.
Pinder went 4-for-6 with a game-winning two-run home run in the top of the 11th inning, leading Gwinnett (18-23) to its third straight win.
Gwinnett trailed for most of the day, entering the ninth down 2-1. Walks to Vaughn Grissom and Chadwick Tromp from Jake Walsh (BS, 3) set the table, and two batters later, Nick Solak lined an RBI single to right to tie the game at 2-2. Yacksel Rios (W, 1-0) pitched a perfect ninth and wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the 10th with two clutch strikeouts to keep it 2-2.
Pinder, who had singled in the first, fifth, and seventh innings, crushed a 370-foot two-run homer (1) to right field off Kodi Whitley (1-3) for a 4-2 lead in the 11th. Danny Young (S, 1) yielded an RBI double to Ivan Herrera in the bottom of the 11th before getting the final two outs.
Pinder posted Gwinnett’s first four-hit game of the year, tallying a team-high two RBIs. Forrest Wall (2-for-6, 2 doubles, run), Grissom (2-for-5, run), Solak (2-for-6, RBI), and Luke Waddell (2-for-5, double) also had multi-hit efforts for the Stripers. For Memphis, Matt Koperniak went 3-for-6 with two RBIs.
The win is the second extra-inning victory for the Stripers in the series, as they also won 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday. Pinder is the fourth different Gwinnett player with a last-at-bat game-winning RBI this year. Gwinnett is now 5-5 in one-run contests and 4-4 in games decided in the last at-bat. Right-hander Dereck Rodriguez also made his Stripers debut, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning.
Gwinnett and Memphis play again Friday at 8:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver (Triple-A debut) will start for the Stripers vs. right-hander Michael McGreevy (2-0, 3.04 ERA) for the Redbirds.
