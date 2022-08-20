Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Meadowcreek, Friday, August 19, 2022, in Norcross, GA.
Buy Now

Scenes from the Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans vs. Meadowcreek Mustangs varsity football game, Friday, August 19, 2022, in Norcross, GA (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

 Jim Blackburn

NORCROSS — Jordan Louie made a huge impression in his Meadowcreek debut, amassing 280 total yards (229 rushing, 51 receiving) and two touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Greater Atlanta Christian 34-12 in the high school football season opener.

Louie, a West Virginia commit, wasn't the only new player wearing the Mustang colors on Friday, as wide receiver Andre Craig (7 catches, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns) returned to Meadowcreek (where he played previously before moving to Locust Grove) and quarterback Cameron Ellis (15 for 21, 189 yards, 3 touchdowns) made his debut on the field while Todd Wofford paced the Mustang sideline for the first time as the head coach after a successful run as Collins Hill's quarterbacks coach.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.