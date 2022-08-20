NORCROSS — Jordan Louie made a huge impression in his Meadowcreek debut, amassing 280 total yards (229 rushing, 51 receiving) and two touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Greater Atlanta Christian 34-12 in the high school football season opener.
Louie, a West Virginia commit, wasn't the only new player wearing the Mustang colors on Friday, as wide receiver Andre Craig (7 catches, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns) returned to Meadowcreek (where he played previously before moving to Locust Grove) and quarterback Cameron Ellis (15 for 21, 189 yards, 3 touchdowns) made his debut on the field while Todd Wofford paced the Mustang sideline for the first time as the head coach after a successful run as Collins Hill's quarterbacks coach.
"It's a great feeling (to get the win)" Wofford said. "We went against a well-coached and well-respected team. We had some first-game jitters and we were far from perfect, but our goal is to go 1-0 every week."
The Spartans (0-1) moved the ball down the field on their first drive almost seamlessly after a poor punt by Meadowcreek. A 13-yard completion from quarterback Mekhi Blocker to Hunter Bryant moved the ball down to the 3. However, the Spartans fumbled two plays later and the Mustangs' Anteaus Stokes recovered.
The Mustangs (1-0) responded by utilizing Louie early and often. A rush of 23 yards and a reception of 27 yards by Louie moved the ball down to the GAC 34. Three plays later, Ellis found Stokes for the 27-yard touchdown pass, putting the Mustangs up 7-0 with 2:49 to go in the first quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out on GACs next drive, the Mustangs continued to move the ball on offense. Rushes of 22 and 13 yards by Louie put the ball inside the 5. Then, Ellis found Craig for a 4-yard strike to give the Mustangs a 13-0 lead with 11:05 to go in the second quarter.
"We started off slow, but we just encouraged our O-line to keep working," Louie said. "We're a family and we had to play for each other."
The Mustangs added their third touchdown in as many drives when Craig tipped a pass from Ellis back to himself and raced the rest of the 54 yards for the touchdown to put the Mustangs up 21-0 after the same pair connected on a two-point conversion pass.
GAC got on the board late in the second quarter after taking advantage of a muffed punt by the Mustangs. It only took the Spartans four plays before quarterback Jack Stanton rushed it in from the 1 to bring them to within 21-6 at halftime.
After the break, the Spartans were able to take advantage of another Meadowcreek miscue as a fumble by the Mustangs' offense was recovered by Bryant, who raced 52 yards the other way down to the 3. Two plays later, Blocker found Stephen Michael Phillips for a 4-yard pass to bring the Spartans to within 21-12 with 6:41 to go in the third quarter.
But that's as close as the Spartans would get.
Louie closed out the third quarter with a 40-yard TD run right through the mouth of the Spartan defense.
The Spartans looked to answer on their next drive after Stanton completed a 38-yard pass to Xavier Daisy. But on the next play, Meadowcreek's Jivan Baly intercepted Stanton to give the ball right back to the Mustangs.
Meadowcreek then proceeded to go on 12-play, 90-yard drive, culminating in a 50-yard sprint by Louie to the end zone to put the game out of reach, 34-12.
"We've got some things to clean up, but we have a long way to go," Louie said.
"We didn't play well enough to win," said GAC head coach Tim Hardy. "I'm happy for Coach Wofford getting his first win here. He's a great guy that does a great job at this.
"We had ball-security issues (and) self-inflicted wounds. The good thing is, they're correctible things. We have a good group of kids and this matters to them."
GAC's quarterback duo of Stanton and Blocker combined to go 12 of 23 for 107 yards, while Bryant finished with four catches for 40 yards.
