Cambridge Bears (7-AAAAAA)
Coach: Craig Bennett
Record: 6-5
Last week: Beat Kell 36-14
Buford Wolves (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryant Appling
Record: 9-1
Last week: Beat Douglas County 48-0
This Class AAAAAA second-round playoff team pits teams with drastically different histories. Cambridge, which opened in 2012, is in the postseason for the second time and posted its first playoff win last Friday with an upset of Kell. Buford, last year’s AAAAA state champion, has won 11 state titles since 2001.
The Wolves haven’t been tested since a season-opening loss at North Cobb, rolling through their opponents in a nine-game winning streak. They have been on that roll with the typical Buford formula — stout defense and the running game.
During the nine-game streak, the defense has five shutouts and has allowed only 30 points. Of those nine games, only Lanier scored in double figures against Buford — that game was a 38-10 win.
Douglas County managed only 21 total yards against the Buford defense last week in the first round.
The Wolves seized control with 31 points in the second quarter against Douglas to build a 41-0 halftime lead. The starters got limited work again because of the blowout, but Victor Venn (five rushes, 68 yards, two touchdowns) and Gabe Ervin (10 rushes, 62 yards, TD) had good nights. Dylan Wittke was 2-for-3 passing for 96 yards and a TD.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Tom Riden Stadium, Buford
