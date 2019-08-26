You might recognize the set of this year's NBC "Sunday Night Football" intro, and the Atlanta Falcon to appear in the music video.
Julio Jones is one of 13 NFL players that join singer Carrie Underwood in the musical intro video before "Sunday Night Football" games on NBC this year. The music video was shot in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It's the first time in the series history that the intro was filmed in an NFL stadium.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium first played NFL games in 2017, and is still the newest home stadium in the NFL. It hosted the Super Bowl in February. The stadium made its regular season debut on "Sunday Night Football" in September of 2017.
“We’re grateful to NBC for their excellent partnership with our league and thrilled the network chose Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the backdrop for the iconic Sunday Night Football opening in 2019,” Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank said in a statement. “Being the first stadium featured in the lead-in to television’s number one show is another great recognition for MBS, our team and our city that makes us all very proud.”
"Sunday Night Football" has been primetime television's No. 1 show for eight consecutive years. NBC will televise the "NFL Kickoff" on Sept. 5 between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in Chicago. The "Sunday Night Football" debut will be Sept. 8 between the Pittsburg Steelers and defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in Foxboro, Massachusetts.
The Atlanta Falcons will host Week 2 of "Sunday Night Football" against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“From the unique roof to the striking halo, with the perspective it offers relative to the action on the field, Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a number of features which will add to our creative execution of the show open,” Fred Gaudelli, Executive Producer of NBC’s "Sunday Night Football", said.