MLB: Seattle Mariners-Media Day

Feb 21, 2018; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop Taylor Motter poses for a portrait during media day at Peoria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

 Mark J. Rebilas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Newest Gwinnett slugger Taylor Motter went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs to lead the Stripers to a 6-3 win over the Charlotte Knights on Tuesday night at Truist Field.

Pat Valaika also went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs as Gwinnett (49-51) earned its 11th consecutive win in Charlotte.

