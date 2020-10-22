Cedar Grove Saints (5-AAA)
Coach: Miguel Patrick
Record: 3-0, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Redan 70-0
Greater Atlanta Christian Spartans (5-AAA)
Coach: Tim Hardy
Record: 5-0, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Douglass 42-7
This is easily the game of the week in Class AAA between football teams whose two previous meetings have come deep in the playoffs — both won by Cedar Grove, 28-18 in last year’s semifinals and 30-19 in the 2016 state finals at the Georgia Dome. This is the first game between the two played at GAC and the first since they joined the same region in 2020.
The Saints followed up last year’s Final Four win over GAC with another victory for the state championship, their third in a four-year span that began with the 2016 title game win over the Spartans. They have won 13 or more games each of the past four seasons, only coming up short in 2017, when they lost in the semifinals. Their season started in October because DeKalb County delayed the start of football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they have looked sharp in wins over Milton (14-7), Carver-Atlanta (35-12) and Redan (70-0).
Cedar Grove is led by quarterback Austin Smith, an Eastern Michigan commit, and playmaker Rashod Dubinion, who caused the Spartans’ issues last season.
Not many offenses have caused GAC trouble this year. The Spartans have held four of five opponents to seven points or less. Aidan Bailey (40 tackles, 31 solos, two sacks), Joe Rose (34 tackles), Will Gary (27 tackles), Hudson Higgins (22 tackles, two sacks) and Marcus Wilson (21 tackles) are among the key players on the defense.
Meanwhile, GAC quarterback Deymon Fleming has maintained a high level of play in his first season as starter. He has completed 63 of 101 passes for 967 yards and 10 touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 153 yards and two more scores. His favorite targets have included Brooks Miller (24-407-2) and Will Hardy (17-173-3).
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Cedar Grove won 28-18 last year
Location: Greater Atlanta Christian School
