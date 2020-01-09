The Atlanta Braves’ home stadium will have a new name by next week.
Team executives announced Thursday that they will hold a news conference Tuesday at the stadium to unveil a name to replace SunTrust Park, the three-year-old stadium in Cobb County. A change was necessary with the merger of SunTrust and BB&T, a bank now known as Truist.
The club hasn’t hinted at whether the name will be Truist Park, or another option along those lines. Three Truist executives — chief digital and client experience officer Donta Wilson, chief marketing officer Susan Somersille Johnson and northern region president Jenna Kelly — will join Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller at Tuesday’s 11 a.m. announcement.
Truist still has 22 years on the stadium’s original naming rights deal, agreed to by SunTrust and the Braves.
