Dante Fowler, one of the newest members of the Atlanta Falcons, is donating $100,000 to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ donation campaign, #ATLStrong Fund.
The campaign is led by the Mayor’s Office in partnership with United Way of Greater Atlanta to support City of Atlanta residents experiencing economic hardships and health-related issues caused by COVID-19.
“I wanted to give something back to the community of Atlanta… this is a brutal time that we are going through in this world and I thought it was best for me to donate to this foundation,” Fowler said. “It was super important, especially because I want to come in here and contribute, to be a leader and play a big role in this franchise and community. It’s just the beginning of a lot of special things. That’s what it’s all about, my teammates coming together for one cause, which is this city, this community.”
Others who wish to give can do so by visiting ATLSTRONG.ORG. Through this resource hub, residents and businesses may also sign up for COVID-19 text alerts, request information on emergency fund assistance relief and more.
