Late-season high school football practices on holiday weeks are nothing new in Georgia, but they are normally reserved for Thanksgiving.
Three Gwinnett teams get to experience what is likely a first this week with playoff practices surrounding Christmas, an unlikely scenario created when the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the start of the season. The players and coaches at Collins Hill and Grayson in Class AAAAAAA, along with Buford in AAAAAA, are the fortunate ones still alive in the postseason and busy with preparations for state championship games at Georgia State next week.
"We're writing the record books this year, right? I think everybody is,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. “So to be able to practice on Christmas is something none of us have ever had to do, and probably never have to do again. So we'll take it all in. I told the kids, 'Embrace the moment and live it up and enjoy the process we've got going on and just come back and work.’ And they'll be jacked up to be out of school and ready to play ball."
Collins Hill (12-2) and Grayson (13-0) face off for AAAAAAA championship Dec. 30 at 7 p.m., while Buford (12-1) has its state title matchup Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. against Lee County (12-1). Before those games are played, there is work to be done and for many, a holiday to celebrate.
“It’s going to be fun,” Buford’s Jake Pope said of Christmas week. “I love it. It’s just like practicing on Thanksgiving week. It’s going to be fun. I’m glad I get to be with my team still.”
The schedule will look different for sure.
“It’s going to be dysfunctional considering you’ve got the holidays and everything,” Buford’s Tommy Beuglas said. “But we’ll be there every day.”
Every day but Christmas, Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. Unlike Thanksgiving, when teams generally have a Thursday morning walk-through practice and a team breakfast ahead of a Friday game, Christmas falls on a Friday and is still four days (for Buford) or five days (for Collins Hill and Grayson) before the state finals.
The timing gives coaches several extra days of preparation between the semifinals and finals, making it easier to give Christmas day off. Appling said Christmas Eve may look like a Thanksgiving practice.
“I would guess it is (like Thanksgiving week), but I’ve never done this before (on Christmas week),” Appling said after Buford's semifinal win. “You feel like you’re coaching in a bowl game. It’s never been this late.”
Those involved don’t mind the holiday week disruption at all. To still be playing is a sweet reward, particularly in 2020 when a pandemic cast doubts on whether football would be played at all.
Buford and Grayson will finish the year with 14 games played each, one fewer than a normal state finalist, while Collins Hill will get in a full 15-game slate.
"Practicing on Christmas was a big goal for us, especially since this is a new year,” Grayson’s Jamal Haynes said after last week’s semifinal win. “But we still have one more (step) to go. We've still got to work. We've got to put in the work starting Monday and let's get to it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.