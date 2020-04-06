Golf’s governing bodies around the world came together Monday for a revamped 2020 schedule that includes two major events in Georgia, the Masters and the Tour Championship.
The new schedule, forced by coronavirus pandemic delays, has the Masters at Augusta National from Nov. 12-15 and the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club from Sept. 3-7. The other two majors are Aug. 6-9 for the PGA Championship and Sept. 17-20 for the U.S. Open. The Open Championship, scheduled for this summer in England, is canceled this year because of the coronavirus, it was announced Monday.
“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic,” Augusta National, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA Tour, The R&A and USGA announced in a joint statement Monday. “We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.
“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.
“We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe.”
The Masters, scheduled for this week, gets a rare November date in the new setup. Augusta National canceled its planned Augusta National Women’s Amateur because of scheduling conflicts with amateur and LPGA events.
“We remain very mindful of the extraordinary and unprecedented challenges presented by the Coronavirus around the world,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said in a statement. “As such, we continue to keep in close contact with local, state and national health authorities to help inform our decisions. In collaboration with the leading organizations in golf, Augusta National Golf Club has identified Nov. 9-15 as the intended dates to host the 2020 Masters. While more details will be shared in the weeks and months to come, we, like all of you, will continue to focus on all mandated precautions and guidelines to fight against the Coronavirus.
“Along the way, we hope the anticipation of staging the Masters Tournament in the fall brings a moment of joy to the Augusta community and all those who love the sport. We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials. Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date and welcome all existing ticket holders to enjoy the excitement of Masters week.”
The Tour Championship in Atlanta is planned for Sept. 3-7, culminating a run of FedEx Cup Playoff events that begins with the Aug. 13-16 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. It will be followed by The Northern Trust in Norton, Mass. (Aug. 20-23) and the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Ill. (Aug. 27-30).
If possible, the PGA Tour hopes to reschedule tournaments for the weeks of June 15-21 (vacated by the U.S. Open), July 13-19 (vacated by the Open Championship) and July 27-Aug. 2 (vacated by the men’s golf Olympics competition).
The Ryder Cup is scheduled for Sept. 22-27 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisc.
“We appreciate the open and collaborative approach taken by each of our tournaments, title sponsors and media partners to get us to this solution,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a release. “It’s a complex situation, and we want to balance the commitments to our various partners with playing opportunities for our members – while providing compelling competition to our fans – but all of that must be done while navigating the unprecedented global crisis that is impacting every single one of us. Events of this size are not easy to move, and we are grateful to our host organizations and title sponsors, who are making significant efforts in allowing us an opportunity to look forward to a return to PGA Tour golf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.