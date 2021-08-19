Plenty has changed since the 2020 high school football season ended for both Dacula and Tucker, who meet Friday night in the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula. Most notably, both have new head coaches.
Casey Vogt replaced Clint Jenkins at Dacula, while James Thomson took over from Bryan Lamar at Tucker. Jenkins left to become head coach at Morgan County, while Lamar is the new head coach at South Gwinnett.
Vogt was defensive coordinator at Northside-Warner Robins last season, his first in high school coaching after 20 years at the college level. His college stops included a role as offensive line coach, offensive coordinator and running game coordinator at Mercer from 2013-19. Thomson, a Florida native, was previously at Northview.
Vogt had some key spots during the offseason after a talented senior class graduated, but the returning players include two-way star Kyle Efford. The Georgia Tech commitment will get more frequent breaks on offense this year — he rushed for 1,426 yards and 22 touchdowns last season — but still will be heavily involved running behind a huge Falcons offensive line. He also anchors the defense at middle linebacker.
The Dacula-Tucker game is the last half of a Corky Kell doubleheader at Dacula that begins with Archer vs. Westlake at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.