Both Meadowcreek and Peachtree Ridge have new head football coaches this season, and the results for both have been largely positive.
The Mustangs, except for a disappointing loss to unbeaten South Gwinnett, have rolled along under Todd Wofford, who guided Collins Hill’s record-breaking offense to a state title last season and previously as the head coach at Central Gwinnett for a decade. His Meadowcreek offense averages 32 points, thanks in large part to running back Jordan Louie.
The West Virginia commit has rushed for 708 yards (11.2 per carry) and seven touchdowns, in addition to 11 catches for 187 yards and a score. The passing game has revolved around talented senior Andre Craig, who already has 29 catches for 353 yards and five TDs. Quarterback Cameron Ellis has thrown for 672 yards and nine scores.
Maison James (40 tacklees), Alex Dalmeida (34 tackles, three for losses, two sacks), Gio West (33 tackles, two for losses, two interceptions) and Champ Thompson (16 tackles, three for losses, two sacks) have been among the Mustangs’ defensive standouts. Friday’s game is the region opener for Meadowcreek.
Peachtree Ridge opened region play last week with a rout of Berkmar, improving to 4-1 under new coach Matt Helmerich, previously at Johns Creek. The last time the Lions reached four wins in a season this quickly was 2013 — they also already have bettered last year’s three-win total.
In last week’s victory, Peachtree Ridge led 25-0 at halftime on a TD run and TD pass from Josh Evans, as well as a TD run from Ladavius Dye. A safety and a 24-yard Mohamed Ahmed field goal also contributed to the halftime edge.
Hunter Sheppard threw two TD passes in the third quarter.
