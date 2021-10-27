Trips to the final rounds of the state softball playoffs in Columbus, always special for high school teams, don’t come often. Unless you happen to play for Buford.
The No. 1-ranked Wolves are in Columbus for the 17th straight year, and the 18th overall since the program began fastpitch play in 2002. They have a history of success with 10 state titles and an eye-catching 56-16 record in games played in Columbus, where they play eighth-ranked Cambridge at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Elite Eight.
Their tradition has continued this season with a change at the top after longtime assistant Trent Adams took over as head coach for Tony Wolfe, who stepped down to focus on his role as Buford’s athletic director. Adams has been a part of all 10 state titles as an assistant, and he is in a lead role this season as the program aims for its first state championship since 2016.
The results under Adams have been great with a 26-2-1 record.
“This has been one of the most resilient and hard-working teams we have had,” Adams said. “The girls have handled the adversity presented by the strength of our schedule as well as still adjusting with the presence of COVID. We are excited about our opportunity in advancing to Columbus. We emphasize to our girls to enjoy every moment and not take these opportunities this week for granted. Buford believes in #family and this group has lived it all year. I am grateful for the unwavering leadership and character provided by this year's seniors. I want to thank our school system, athletic department and community for always supporting our program and making each year special for our student-athletes.”
Buford enters the Columbus round on a 12-game winning streak, outscoring its opposition 118-16 during that span behind an explosive offense that is hitting .387 with 33 home runs, 56 doubles, 22 triples and 103 stolen bases. Taylor Malvin, an Ole Miss commitment, was 6-for-6 with two RBIs, four runs and three stolen bases in the previous round’s sweep of Effingham County. In four state playoff games, she is 10-for-13 (.769). She is joined in a potent offense by a number of dangerous hitters, including Mackenzie Pickens (11 home runs) and Adriana Martinez (seven home runs).
While Buford’s offense has put up big numbers, the pitching — led by Olivia Duncan (12-2) and Emma Grace Williams (9-0) — has been steady all season, too. The staff ERA is 1.65 (down from 2.18 last season) and opponents are hitting .216 (down from .250 last season). As a result, the Wolves’ foes have scored only 50 runs, compared to 109 during the 2020 season.
