ATHENS — The last time Mike White visited Stegeman Coliseum — which was about three weeks ago — he could have scarcely imagined the next time he stepped foot in town it would be as the new men’s basketball coach at the University of Georgia.
White, whose Florida Gators waxed the Bulldogs 84-72 on Feb. 26, was introduced Tuesday at a ceremony on the Stegeman Coliseum floor that included his family and UGA president Jere Morehead.
“We celebrate the arrival of a proven leader, a winner who has succeeded on the biggest stages of college basketball,” said Morehead. “I first became familiar with Mike White when as head coach he led Louisiana Tech to a victory over UGA here in this Stegeman Coliseum in 2014 in the NIT. In the years since I’ve followed his career closely as he has distinguished himself as one of college basketball’s most successful coaches, and of course most recently with the Florida Gators.”
The 45-year-old White, who was hired Sunday, March 13, spent seven years at Florida, reaching the NCAA Tournament four times, including an Elite Eight appearance four years ago. The Gators went 19-13 overall and 9-9 in the SEC this season but were not invited to the NCAA Tournament. He also served as a head coach at Louisiana Tech from 2011 to 2015.
By contrast, the Bulldogs haven’t sniffed the NCAA tournament in seven years (and haven’t posted a tournament victory in 20 years) and are coming off arguably the worst era in school history after four years under former coach Tom Crean, who was fired as soon as Georgia played its last game of the season, a SEC Tournament beatdown at the hands of Vanderbilt.
The Bulldogs have recorded a losing record for the last six years and went 15-57 in SEC play while coached by Crean, who enjoyed success at Marquette and Indiana but could not parlay that into victories in Athens, as nine players transferred at the end of the 2020-21 season.
White, who with his wife has five children, said he planned to create a “family environment” in the men’s basketball program.
“Our teams are going to play very, very hard,” said White, who is the 25th coach in program history. “We’re going to be disciplined. We’re going to be selfless. We’re going to play to win. We’re going to recruit hard. We’re going to coach hard. We’re going to have successful productive practices.
“We're going to have a family environment. We're going to love one another in our program. We're going to be brutally honest with one another. We're going to grow as young men. We're all going to be better leaders every day.”
A former Ole Miss guard, White made no quick-fix promises but vowed to return Georgia to the winner’s circle.
“We’ve got to build,” he said. “It’s not going to happen overnight. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to get better offensively. We’ve got to get better defensively. Our chemistry, our basketball character, our level of accountability has all got to be elite in this league to be competitive.
“This is now the best basketball league in college basketball. We have the potential to get it done. We are going to get it done, and then hopefully in a few years I’m being asked questions about maintaining it.”
Coming off a national football championship, Georgia has often been criticized by fans for not making the necessary investments to field a basketball team that consistently reaches the postseason. When asked if he was reassured by Morehead and athletics director Josh Brooks of their commitment to men’s basketball, White said, “Absolutely. Yes. Everything that I was looking for, everything that I wanted to hear I have heard and I have seen, and that continued today throughout all of the meetings I've had with a bunch of these administrators.
“…I already feel like, to a certain extent, we’ve already hit the ground running. We’ve got a lot of work to do, obviously, and as a family we’ve got to get settled. We’ve got to get a staff in place. We’ve got to get to the point where we’ve got a little bit of normalcy, but when we do, I’m going to be about as happy a camper as there is. I'm just fired up to get to that point.”
In addition to putting a coaching staff together, White can expect to recruit players already on the team to avoid the mass departure of last spring. He’s obviously familiar with the returning Bulldogs on the roster and met with the team after getting the job on Sunday.
"Out of high school he recruited me, so I already knew him,” Georgia sophomore guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who transferred in this season from Virginia, said of White. “I've known him prior to this, so I am aware of his track record. He's been a really good coach. He's had multiple pros. He's had really good players and really good success in the SEC, as well as Louisiana Tech. I know he is a really good basketball coach, and I've only heard good things about his character and the way he coaches.”
