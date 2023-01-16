With 15 NAIA national titles between them, more than 375 combined victories and a pair of unbelievable winning streaks, the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Georgia Gwinnett College are not uncomfortable when the word “dynasty” is batted around.

But there’s a new twist to the Grizzlies’ 2023 season as the teams are now piloted by Hannah Keeling after iconic tennis director Chase Hodges — who coached the team from its inception over the past 10 years — transitioned into an advisory role in the GGC athletic department last June.

