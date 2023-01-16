With 15 NAIA national titles between them, more than 375 combined victories and a pair of unbelievable winning streaks, the men’s and women’s tennis programs at Georgia Gwinnett College are not uncomfortable when the word “dynasty” is batted around.
But there’s a new twist to the Grizzlies’ 2023 season as the teams are now piloted by Hannah Keeling after iconic tennis director Chase Hodges — who coached the team from its inception over the past 10 years — transitioned into an advisory role in the GGC athletic department last June.
Keeling is no stranger to GGC as she served as an assistant coach from 2018 to 2020 and she’s no stranger to high-level tennis as she returns to Lawrenceville after coaching at Missouri State in 2021 and at Georgia State in 2022. Keeling is well aware of the situation she’s walking into with both the men’s and women’s teams and she’s determined that the championship chain will remain intact.
“It’s a thrill to be back at GGC,” said Keeling. “I had an incredible time here as an assistant, then had a successful Division I experience under my belt, so being able to come back and seeing a lot of familiar faces in the athletic department felt like coming home. I’m fortunate enough to walk into a successful program here and the bar remains the same.”
The Grizzlies enjoyed a successful fall campaign and are looking forward to getting the spring season under way. The men’s team — riding a 168-match winning streak — opened its 2023 schedule competing Jan. 13-15 at the UNF Invitational in Jacksonville, Florida, and will host Belmont Abbey in its season opener on Saturday, Jan. 28. The women’s team — which has 59 victories in a row — will open its season on Thursday, Jan. 26, hosting Lander.
“The main theme we have is to never settle,” said Keeling. “We’ve got a great group of student-athletes at GGC and they know how high the bar is. I have no doubt that if we continue to never settle, this group can be very successful in continuing the dynasty. The most important thing for us is winning those national championships. I feel very excited and extremely motivated to continue that.”
The Grizzly men, who went 21-0 in 2022, will offer a new look with just three returning players. But that trio should be effective for GGC, with junior Alex Gurmendi — who had a 20-3 singles mark last year — leading the way.
“(Gurmendi) is always a top-of-the-lineup player, always solid,” said Keeling. “He’s a leader on and off the court and he’s committed to continuing the dynasty.”
Other seasoned players include junior Federico Bonacia (a three-time All-American) and senior Jose Dugo (a two-time All-American and the 2019 NAIA national singles champion).
Keeling is also encouraged by the fall play of a host of newcomers, including freshmen Paras Dahiya and Dhakshineswar Suresh and transfers Charly Zick (Kaiser), Aleksa Ciric (Lindsey Wilson) and Leo Sprovieri (Indiana Wesleyan).
“All the guys coming in are talented and are hungry to be successful, which is a good combination,” said Keeling.
The GGC women will feature a lineup of familiar faces, with just three new players, including senior Angel Carney (Georgia State), junior Justine Lespes (Seward County Community College) and junior Teodora Jovic (Union), who was the 2021 Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Year.
“Angel came from Georgia State, is extremely talented and will make an immediate impact,” said Keeling. “Justine played No. 2 (singles) in junior college and is fitting in well and Teodora’s record speaks for itself — she’s ready to compete.
“The rest of the team has the experience of winning a national championship, so it will help with the new talent coming in, but also having a team full of experience. It’s a great mix.”
Solid returning players include junior Stephanie Fernandez (who was 7-0 in singles and 9-2 in doubles last year), junior Iryna Lysykh (the 2021 NAIA Rookie of the Year) and senior Tereza Koplova (a two-time All-American).
“Tereza is my senior competing in her last semester,” said Keeling. “I feel lucky to be here for Tereza’s last semester because I was with her when she was a brand-new freshman. So it’s full-circle with her, and she’s very motivated to finish extremely strong.”
The men’s and women’s teams will both receive early tests in the inaugural NAIA National Indoor Championships, set for Feb. 2-5 in Overland Park, Kansas.
“The priority right now is getting a lot of quality matches in before the indoor championships,” said Keeling. “We’ve got some good matches to prepare us — the men will play Lander and Belmont and the women will play West Alabama, a Division II team, and Lander. It’s important to get these matches and this training in before so we’re really prepared to take care of business indoors.”
