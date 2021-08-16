Last Friday was a typically hot summer evening in Gwinnett County with the temperatures rising into the upper 90s. The press box was air conditioned, but the sweltering Georgia heat crept in through any crevice it could find. Chris King wiped the sweat from his brow. He had not called or announced a sporting event since 2012.
This Friday was different, though. King was announcing for his alma mater, Central Gwinnett High School, for the first time during the football team's preseason scrimmage with Duluth.
The 1990 graduate has stayed involved in the community despite living nearly a hundred miles away. He has no problem making the long trek to Central Gwinnett for every home game, and hopes to be the Black Knights football announcer for years to come.
“I've actually been up and down the state from the northern tip to the southern tip and I've been in some beautiful stadiums, some beautiful arenas, basketball, football," King said. "But the heart is here, in my home.”
It has been a winding journey back home for King. He worked for multiple radio and television stations across Georgia before settling down in the northwest part of the state.
King has since left the sports journalism industry, but his love for sports did not diminish. Someone from the community posted on the Central Gwinnett Alumni Facebook page about the need for a football announcer, and that is all King needed to see to throw his hat into the ring.
“Then it was very humbling to see alumni from different generations come in and say, 'Chris King is your guy. Chris King is your guy. He's the one I remember back when he did this. He was your guy.' Very, very humbling,” King said.
Before the scrimmage commenced, King was a bundle of anxiousness and nerves. The pressure of calling his alma mater, after a layoff, was immense. Once King grabbed the microphone, it all came back to him. He felt right at home.
Words flew out of his mouth into the microphone and throughout the stadium. Athletic director Franklin Wood and principal Shane Orr came up to the booth throughout the game to offer their compliments and praise on his performance.
At halftime, King visited with old friends and colleagues he had not seen in years, and all of them were excited to see King back behind a microphone.
“The current principal (Orr) was a student when I was a student here and his mother and my mother worked together at the local hospital when we were growing up,” King said. “They actually went to nursing school together and they were really good friends.”
This sense of community and tight-knit culture is what made King want to come back and be a part of football Friday nights in Gwinnett. An opportunity like this might never come again, he thought.
As the evening chugged along, King’s voice got a bit softer as reality sunk in. King was back doing what he loved for so many years and he felt a plethora of emotions as he soaked in the atmosphere.
“I forgot what it was like," King said. "There is nothing like high school football. Just being back here and being able to be in this environment is an honor.”
