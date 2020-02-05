Major League Soccer and Adidas unveiled the league’s complete collection of 2020 jerseys Wednesday night at the #FORWARD25 celebration in advance of New York City’s Fashion Week.
Recording artist and Atlanta United fan Trinidad James modeled Atlanta United’s new King’s Kit at the event.
The King’s Kit is now on-sale at mlsstore.com/kingskit and at the team store at Atlantic Station. It will be available for purchase at the team store at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
In celebration of Atlanta’s fourth season and as part of the 2020 kit launch, the club is also hosting the Golden Era Pop-Up Experience at Terminus 330 from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The event is free and open to the public. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase the new jersey and enjoy live music, art and jersey customization.
The new kit is called a modern execution of the club’s iconic 5-Stripes, featuring embossed herringbone stripes on the white fabric and a metallic gold Unite and Conquer coin on the Jock Tag. The iconic Atlanta United Spike is featured at the back neck matching the gold EQT stripes on the shoulder.
FORWARD25 jersey reveal is part of MLS’ 25th Season Celebration in 2020. The jerseys will feature a new font in 2020. The official MLS name and number jersey font for 2020 is a bold graphic typeface that introduces a layering tri-line effect. The font was designed in collaboration with MLS by Rick Banks, lead designer and typographer of Face37, an award-winning graphic design studio based in Manchester, England.
