DULUTH — The sweat rolling down their faces and the occasional swear word echoing up to the rafters of the quiet rink reflected the seriousness of the workout.
Atlanta Gladiators longtime forward Derek Nesbitt has been organizing weekly skates at the IceForum in Duluth since June 1. The group was big, upward of 20, throughout the summer. Attendees ran a gamut from pro to college to junior and TPH Thunder players.
Among the college kids regularly attending were Lanier grad Connor Wood, who plays at Alabama-Huntsville, and two more Atlanta area natives who are captaining the prestigious programs at Maine (Mitch Fossier) and Harvard (Nathan Krusko).
“It’s not a pick-up, shinny game,” Nesbitt said. “We take it seriously to work on our game. You can hear us. You get pissed off if you miss a pass or miss the net. I stop and redo it.
“I don’t like a blatant miss at the net this time of the year. I’m trying to get back to game mode and this is the only way to do it.”
The numbers have dwindled to a handful of Gladiators — Nesbitt, Eric Neiley, Thomas Frazee, Jake Flegel and Malcolm Hayes — since everyone else had to report to their respective teams.
“Actually, these are some bigger skates than I was getting when I was living up in Massachusetts in the summers,” said Neiley, who began his pro career with Atlanta in 2015-16. “I definitely got lucky.”
Last week, Nesbitt had two goalies out, Greg Ozubko, who for years has been a go-to when the Gladiators need a practice goalie, and 17-year-old Noah Ping. The Suwanee native plays for the Atlanta Capitals, a junior team in the North American Tier III Hockey League.
The smaller group has its benefits, allowing them to be on the ice multiple times per week to work on more specific skills.
They usually leave the decisions up to Nesbitt, who has made his home here for many years.
“Working, doing this for a long time, I have a bit of an archive,” Nesbitt said last week. “Today was a lot of repeats. We’ve been out here so much and now we kind of go through, with the guys, ‘What do you like? What are you looking for today?’ If we want more quick feet type stuff, more shots, more handling the puck and passing, I can dig through the material and see what we can work with.
“And probably the ones I remember are the ones that I like. But it’s got to be a little painful this time of year.”
Neiley moved back to the area in June. His wife, Tamara, is a teacher and got a job at Pace Academy.
“This is home now,” said Neiley, who played overseas last season. “Once she got the job offer here, I called Nezzie the next day. I think that was back in January. A day later, (head coach Jeff Pyle) called me and we got it all set up. It was nice to get that done early.”
Neiley was an All-Ivy League first teamer at Dartmouth before turning pro and played his first seven games for AHL Providence. He spent most of his rookie season with the Gladiators and all of the 2016-17 campaign, putting up 47 points in 61 games. The 27-year-old from Pennsylvania played half of the 2017-18 season for Adirondack and then went to England.
The decision to re-sign with Atlanta was easy and he appreciates the skates Nesbitt organized this summer.
“Really any time you’re on the ice, it’ll be good,” Neiley said. “You can run as much, lift as much in the gym, it’s just different being on the ice. Having some guys and have a little bit of flow, we get a lot of shots in.
“Pretty much Nezzie runs everything. We follow what he says. He takes good input though.”
The Gladiators first on-ice training camp session is Oct. 3. The season starts Oct. 18 against South Carolina at Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth.