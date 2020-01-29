DULUTH — Derek Nesbitt picked off a pass and carved a path down the middle of the ice.
One-on-one with Utah goaltender Brad Barone on a shorthanded breakaway, Nesbitt rifled it into the back of the net.
The Atlanta captain scored his 300th professional goal with the spotlight shining bright and the Gladiators rode it to a 3-2 victory over one of the West's best teams Wednesday.
“(I was thinking) this better go in,” Nesbitt quipped. “Just get a shot away. No, I didn't know how close the guy was to me. I got the pass, from them, and I had speed.”
He heaved a sigh of relief.
Goals have been hard to come by since the 37-year-old got close to the benchmark.
“Thank God it went in,” Nesbitt said.
For the second straight night, the Gladiators had the only goal of the first period against Utah. This time, they earned it. Atlanta spent more time attacking than defending. Nesbitt's tally at 12:23 was also a bit of payback after the Grizzlies tied Tuesday's game with a shorty of their own.
The lead was wire to wire and propelled Atlanta (18-23-1-1) into a pair of important division games this weekend. It was just the second regulation loss for Utah in its last 10 games.
“It was really actually a good game,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “Nessie had just an amazing game. And he's deserving of that.
“It's been a struggle for everybody, but I was really happy for him. Especially coming off the flu, I didn't know how much I could play him. Then he scores that goal shorthanded in the first, which was huge.”
Nesbitt pushed the lead to 2-0 just 1:06 into the second period showing the grind that goes with the skill.
Barone blocked Nesbitt's initial shot and it looped high in the air. He batted the puck down and it landed at Barone's feet. Nesbitt banged in his ninth goal of the season. Fellow veteran forward Thomas Frazee, who with rookie Scott Conway assisted on the tally, was there for a bear hug.
“It was a (line) change and we just quick-upped the puck,” Nesbitt said. “I took off down the side. I knew it was a 1-on-2. I saw guys coming, but I thought if I got it on net, at least we're in the zone.
“I got a pretty fortunate couple of bounces there.”
After the Grizzlies (25-13-5-2) cut the lead in half with a power-play goal — they had three Tuesday — Atlanta answered.
The Gladiators got the puck deep, lamentably lacking in recent games, and this time Nesbitt set up Frazee. Behind the net, Nesbitt snapped it to Frazee along the goal line. The 29-year-old scored from a steep angle for a 3-1 lead at 9:22 of the second period.
“That was a really good play, too,” Pyle said. “Fraz made a good shot from the angle, but Nessie pretty much carried us on the offense tonight.”
Utah killed off six minutes of penalties, 1:16 of which overlapped midway through the second period, to keep the deficit from expanding again. Connor Yau went for hooking at 10:46 and then Peter Tischke drew a double minor for high sticking for leaving Atlanta's Eric Neiley bleeding on the ice.
The Grizzlies survived and went on the power play again with less than four minutes on the clock. Nesbitt had a chance at a hat trick with another shorthanded odd-man rush. Rookie Samuel Asselin raced down the wing with the puck and Nesbitt to his left. Asselin sent it cross-ice and Barone had to fight off a hard shot from Nesbitt.
In a marked difference from 24 hours previous, Atlanta held a 24-13 shot advantage after two periods.
But Utah's power play continued to cash in. The puck popped free of a scrum in the corner and Ty Lewis pounced on it in an empty slot. Lewis hammered a close-range blast past goaltender Chris Nell at 4:09 of the third for his team-leading 21st tally of the season.
Nell reached out for a huge glove save with 9:45 remaining, thwarting Griffen Molino on a breakaway to keep it 3-2. A skilled Utah lineup brought pressure to bear down the stretch.
“Neller made the saves he needed to make,” Pyle said. “It was a good team effort. We needed it.”
Asselin, Conway and ECHL all-star Tommy Marchin, all talented forwards under contract with AHL Providence, were asked to go against the Grizzlies top line. They did and Pyle was thrilled to see it, especially with Boston's director of player development Jamie Langenbrunner in the building for both games against Utah.
“They did a great job of shutting them down,” Pyle said. “It gave Nessie and those guys a chance to play a little more offensively.”
