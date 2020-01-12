DULUTH — The final horn sounded and goaltender Chris Nell punched his fist in the air. It was a well-deserved moment of celebration.
Nell led the Atlanta Gladiators to their first shutout win of the season, a gutsy 1-0 effort against Brampton in front of 3,825 on Sunday afternoon at Infinite Energy Arena.
Nell has been a major boon since arriving via trade at Christmas. He made 35 saves against the Beast, who are fourth overall in the conference and at the end of a long road trip.
“Don't even get me started on that kid,” said defenseman Cody Corbett, who had the game's only goal. “I don't know what team wouldn't rally behind a goalie who is making saves like that. If you aren't, you're crazy.
"When the kid is pulling off cross-crease saves like that, you have to stand on your head for him. And found a way to do that tonight.”
Corbett scored short-handed 1:22 into the third period.
Tommy Marchin and Joel Messner assisted, collecting the puck and getting it to Corbett on a breakout. Corbett streamed down the wing and let a clapper go from the top of the circle. Brampton goalie Alex Dubeau got a piece of the puck, but not all and it slid between his legs into the net.
“I just teed it up and let 'er fly,” Corbett said. “It found a way. That's something I've done since I was young, puck on net. It doesn't matter how good or how bad of a shot it is, if it's on net, it's got a chance.
“When it's 0-0, any shot has a chance. I thought he saved it. Then I saw everybody behind the net start to go crazy. I just put my hands up at that point.”
Nell and the Gladiators (16-19-0-0) made it stand up. With less than four minutes left in regulation, Nell managed to get his glove out to stop Brenden Miller. The net yawned open for Miller, who was at the back door for a rebound try.
The Beast (22-14-2-0) took their timeout and pulled Dubeau with 2:04 left. The Gladiators lost faceoff after faceoff in their own zone, but kept hounding the puck and drained the clock. Two smart takeaways at the blue line forced Brampton to reset and the final minute ticked away.
“I felt good today and when you're feeling good you kind of just lose track of everything until the final couple of seconds,” Nell said. “You're just in the zone. You just get in front of the puck.
“We're going to savor the day off tomorrow and get back to work Tuesday because we have Orlando for two games in a row and that's who we're chasing.”
Brampton was at the end of a five-game swing through the South and playing for the third straight day. The Beast beat Orlando, Florida and conference-leading South Carolina before falling to Jacksonville 4-3 on Saturday.
“They've been on the road for almost two weeks now,” Corbett said. “It's getting to be on 'E.' The tank is running low at that point. We had to take advantage of that tonight. We did a good job of grinding them down. We did our job tonight.”
The Gladiators' last game also was a loss to Jacksonville, a 7-3 debacle in which they were lead 2-0 more than halfway through when the wheels fell off. Atlanta had Saturday off to regroup and came back with a far more determined effort.
“Obviously after a game like that, as much as it stings and hurts, you just have to step back,” Nell said. “That was Friday, but we have a game Sunday and we can redeem ourselves. We're not out of it yet. So that was a big determining factor in how we came out today. We're still battling for that fourth spot. There's no give-up in this room.”
Nell was locked in from the jump.
The Gladiators gave Brampton a two-man advantage for 1:28 when newly signed Reid Jackman went in for high sticking and Marchin followed him to the box on a tripping call. Nell gobbled up a shot and a rebound by David Pacan, who helped South Carolina to the Kelly Cup finals in 2016, during the power play.
He reached up to steal Jackson Leef's backhanded shot labeled for the top shelf as the first penalty was expiring. Nell flashed the glove again to stonewall a point-blank chance at the post when the teams were back to 5-on-5.
The 25-year-old from Green Bay, Wis., foiled Leef twice more on back-to-back shots with less than six minutes to go in the first period.
Nell might have saved the most impressive for last, just getting his toe out to stop a rebound while sitting on the ice in the final minute.
"He showed up all 60 minutes tonight," Corbett said. "So did we. But it all starts with him."
Brampton outshot Atlanta 13-6 in the period and had four power play chances.
“Nell was amazing again,” head coach Jeff Pyle said. “Our job is to give him a chance to win the game and he does when you give him that chance. I can't say enough about him. Our 'D' played hard. If we can simplify even more, get more pucks deep, we'll get more offense.”
The shots were more even by the end of the second period (23-18), but the score was still 0-0 and Nell continued to be the difference. He capped it off by thwarting David Vallorani on a breakaway as his hooking penalty expired with 30 seconds left in the period.
