NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Eric Neiley scored all three goals for Atlanta and the Gladiators rallied to defeat league-leading South Carolina 3-2 on Wednesday morning.
The victory is Atlanta’s fourth in the last five games, and the fifth straight game with a point earned. The Gladiators pulled within three points of Orlando for the fourth and final ECHL South Division playoff spot. They return home to play Orlando on Friday.
The Stingrays jumped to an early lead on the power play. Only nine seconds into the man-advantage, Kristofers Bindulis and Max Novak assisted Cameron Askew on his 10th goal of the season for a 1-0 lead.
South Carolina doubled its lead with 2:05 to play in the first.
From that point on, the Gladiators outshot the ‘Rays 24-13.
Goaltender Sean Bonar, making his first start since Dec. 21, stood tall behind the rejuvenated defense.
Rookie Samuel Asselin and Luke Nogard combined to set up Neiley with 5:17 to play in the second period. Just over two minutes later, the team’s point leader struck again. Neiley batted down an attempted South Carolina pass at the left half-boards and gathered the puck near the face-off dot. His wristshot beat Parker Milner to knot the game at 2.
In a tense third period, Nogard and Asselin teamed up again on a puck stolen in the neutral zone. Asselin took the puck below the right face-off circle and into Milner’s goal crease before dishing across to Neiley. The assistant captain buried a shot to give Atlanta its first lead after video review confirmation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.