Tucker Tigers (4-AAAAAA)
Coach: Bryan Lamar
Record: 1-0
Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 29-12
Parkview Panthers (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Eric Godfree
Record: 3-1
Last week: Beat Marietta 50-28
These two schools are close geographically — separated by roughly eight miles — and share a tradition as football players, but they have never played in varsity football. That changes Thursday night in the Big Orange Jungle.
“We are excited about playing a great football team like Tucker,” Godfree said. “It’s the first time we have ever played each other, which is crazy given the great tradition of both of our programs and our communities being so close to each other. Tucker had a good win in their opener versus a rival and will bring new challenges for us to get to work on and to continue to improve before our region opener.”
COVID-19 restrictions kept Tucker from starting its football season until last week. The Tigers played well in a 29-12 win over Southwest DeKalb.
Parkview is coming off a 50-28 win over defending state champion Marietta, avenging a state semifinal loss to the Blue Devils last season. The Panthers had a huge offensive night, including a pair of 100-yard rushers in Cody Brown (23 rushes for 114 yards) and Tyler Curtis (nine rushes for 117 yards, two touchdowns).
Meanwhile, Colin Houck completed 13 of 22 passes for 224 yards and five TDs, four to Jared Brown (four catches, 92 yards). Jaxon Horne also had four catches for 64 yards and a score.
Parkview’s defense was led by Nafi Wise (three tackles, 1/2 sack), Torren Coppage, (five tackles, two for losses, one sack), Caleb Grant (3 1/2 tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, one pass breakup), Kwesi Tillman (four tackles, one sack), Nick Harden (3 1/2 tackles, one sack) and Quincy Bryant (7 1/2 tackles, two for losses).
When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Parkview High School
