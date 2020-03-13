The NCAA announced Friday that eligibility relief will be provided for all of its Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports and had their seasons taken away because of the coronavirus.
The organization released the following statement on the decision:
“Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports. Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks.”
Athletes in winter sports who had their seasons cut short by the COVID-19 virus also may get relief, according to 247Sports.com analyst Jeff Goodman.
“Players in spring sports get another year of eligibility,” Goodman said. “NCAA looking into what to do with those who played winter sports.”
The NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships Thursday because of the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.