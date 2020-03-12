The NCAA opted to cancel, rather than postpone, the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships, because of coronavirus fears.
The loss of March Madness means the long awaited men’s basketball Final Four won’t be contested in Atlanta as expected.
“NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships,” the NCAA said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”
The NCAA initially planned to contest its championships with only essential staff and limited family attendance, but reversed course a day later in the wake of numerous conferences calling off their season-ending tournaments. Both Duke and Kansas, with highly ranked basketball programs, also shut down athletic activities, which would have kept them from playing in the postseason event.
