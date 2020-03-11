Attendance for the upcoming NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments will be limited to only essential staff and limited family members, according to an announcement Wednesday by the NCAA.
The decision, based on the coronavirus outbreak, will have a major impact on Atlanta, the host site of this year’s NCAA men’s basketball Final Four and championship games. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the host location for the NCAA Division I semifinals on April 4, followed by the title games April 6.
State Farm Arena is set to host the Division II and III title games on April 5.
“The NCAA continues to assess the impact for COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.
“This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”
