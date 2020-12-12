The Memphis Grizzlies have signed North Gwinnett grad Ahmad Caver, the NBA team announced this week. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Caver, a 6-foot-2 point guard, averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 39 games last season for the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle. He put up those numbers in 24.4 minutes per game.
Caver was passed over the 2019 NBA Draft despite a decorated college career at Old Dominion. He earned first-team all-conference honors for a Conference USA championship team as a senior.
