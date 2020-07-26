The NBA announced Sunday it has put South Gwinnett grad Lou Williams in a 10-day quarantine after his trip to Atlanta to safeguard against COVID-19.
Players are subject to a four-day quarantine for excused trips outside the league’s campus in Orlando, Fla., but it can be extended at the discretion of the NBA and infectious disease specialists. Williams' trip drew attention because he spent time at Magic City, a gentleman's club in Atlanta.
The Los Angeles Clippers guard had an excused absence Thursday and went to Atlanta for the memorial service of Paul G. Williams, a close family friend. Sources told ESPN that Williams was interviewed by NBA security about his trip, and that Williams admitted he went to Magic City for a brief dinner Thursday night. He said there were no entertainers present while he was there.
Williams was photographed at a club by rapper Jack Harlow, who quickly deleted the post from his Instagram account. Harlow tweeted Friday, “That was an old pic of me and Lou. I was just reminiscing cuz I miss him.” The photo showed Williams in an NBA mask given out on the Orlando campus. He also was holding a drink.
Williams said his trip Thursday was just for a meal, and addressed it with a tweet — “Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol. #Maskon #inandout.”
Williams was tested for the coronavirus each day he was away from campus per NBA policy, sources told ESPN.
