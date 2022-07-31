NBA legend Bill Russell dies at 88

Bill Russell, pictured here in 1969, has died at age 88.

 Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images

NBA legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and the first Black head coach in the league, passed away "peacefully" Sunday, according to a family statement from his verified Twitter account. He was 88.

"It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill's friends, fans, & followers," the statement reads. "Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.

