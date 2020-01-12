Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 65F. Winds light and variable..
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: January 12, 2020 @ 12:48 am
Scenes from the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter Kate Nye shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter Sarah Robles shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter Caine Wilks shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Technical Director of USA Weightlifting Pyrros Dimas shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter Harrison Maurus shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter C J Cummings shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter Harrison Maurus shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee.
Weightlifter Meredith Alwine shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
USA Weightlifting coach Mike Gattone shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
USA Weightlifting coach Mike Gattone and Technical Director Pyrros Dimas watch during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifters Morghan King, left, and Harrison Maurus confer during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee.
Weightlifter Hampton Morris shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter Cici Kyle shown during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine
Weightlifter Hampton Morris reacts after a lift during the USA Weightlifting Elite Athlete Training Camp on Saturday morning held at the No Excuses CrossFit in Suwanee. Photo: Dale Zanine