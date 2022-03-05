LAWRENCEVILLE — On an Alumni Day that recognized the 2021 NAIA championship Georgia Gwinnett College baseball team for showcasing dominance on the diamond, the 2022 team shut out Fisher College (Mass.) twice Saturday in a doubleheader sweep at the Grizzly Baseball Complex.
The coaching staff and team members received special championship rings in a pregame ceremony for winning the program’s first national championship, the Office of Athletics’ 14th overall national title.
“It was a fun day to see so many familiar faces. The 2021 team and what it accomplished will always go down in program history. They were a special team with very special people who did special things. Our alumni are the fabric of our program. For them to come into the dugout and put arms around current team members is what our program is all about,” said Head Coach Jeremy Sheetinger.
GGC swept the doubleheader by 15-0 and 9-0 scores against Fisher in a matchup of Continental Athletic Conference opponents.
In the first game, the top-ranked Grizzlies (16-2) wasted little time in jumping on top of the Falcons by scoring five runs in the first inning. Freshman Braxton Meguiar brought home the first of those runs with a double inside the left field line. Junior Blaze O’Saben followed with a run-scoring single before sophomore Joshua Holt Jr. cleared the bases with a single to right field.
Senior Livingston Morris led off the third inning with his 21st career home run. Junior Myles McKisic drove in O’Saben with an RBI single to center field for a 7-0 lead.
The hosts added two more runs before a six-run fifth inning concluded the scoring.
Senior starting pitcher Kevin Kyle scattered five hits across six shutout innings to improve to 5-0 on the season. The right hander lowered his season earned run average to a dazzling 0.32. Junior reliever Sam Hunt pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Grizzlies.
In the nightcap, senior left hander Tuck Tucker struck out a career-high 11 batters in six scoreless innings to pick up his second victory of the season. Sophomore Gage Williams tossed three scoreless innings, with four strikeouts, to pick up his third save of 2022.
Offensively, the Grizzlies took a 2-0 lead following a two-run single by O’Saben in the third inning. Junior Jake Defries legged out an RBI double in the fifth inning to score Meguiar from first base.
One inning later, GGC pushed four runs across to stretch its lead to 8-0. Meguiar and Defries added back-to-back run-scoring singles before a passed ball allowed Meguiar to touch home plate in the frame. Sophomore Chase Evans collected an RBI single during the big sixth inning.
Defries went 4-for-4 and scored four times in the nightcap while Meguiar scored three of the team’s nine runs. Senior Austin Bates and O’Saben each collected three hits among GGC’s 15 hits in the opener.
“We were very distinct with our players that the ring ceremony was a pregame activity for the 2021 team," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "Then, we had a game to play. I was very happy with the level of maturity that we showed in separating the two events. We’re on a journey to see how good this team can be.”
